Fans celebrating US Gymnastics Olympic Trials in Minneapolis

Celebrating U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials

Minneapolis is home to the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials this week and the city is celebrating the athletes and all the talent they are bringing with them.

The competition is expecting big crowds this weekend and there will be several big events held downtown.

Everywhere you look there’s red, white and blue. People traveled from all over the country to get a front-row seat to this moment.

Every four years, the USA Olympic Trials gets fans in the same room with the best of the best.

Gymnasts who just started learning their skills, and others who are retired, traveled to the heart of Minneapolis to see top-tier athletes in action.

The event is drawing thousands as Olympic hopefuls compete to land a spot on Team USA.

“USA Gymnastics is like no other and every year, the gymnasts get better and better. So it’s really cool to watch,” said one fan.

“Just how well collected and calm. They always seem to do. Very impressive,” said another fan. “I hope I can channel that when I go to college.”

On Sunday, we will learn who makes the cut for Team USA.

