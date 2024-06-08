LIST: Twin Cities area Pride Month events
June is Pride Month, a time dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community and chosen to commemorate the Stonewall Riots at the Stonewall Inn in New York City in June 1969. The incident is considered the start of the modern gay rights movement.
In addition to Twin Cities Pride taking place the last weekend of June, there are many events, from festivals in other cities to special markets, happening to celebrate Pride all month.
Here is a list of those events.
Pride Festivals:
- June 8: Anoka Pride Day
- June 8: Hastings Pride Festival
- June 8: Golden Valley Pride Festival
- June 8: South St. Paul inaugural Pride Festival
- June 15: St. Paul Pride Festival & Parade
- June 15: Hopkins Pride Festival
- June 22: Pride of McLeod County
- June 22: Chaska Pride Celebration
- June 22: Valley Wide Pride Fest (Hudson, WI)
- June 28-30: Twin Cities Pride
Other Pride Events:
- June 7: PRIDE Maker’s Market at Modist Brewing
- June 8: Lindstrom Family Pride fun run/walk
- June 9: Trans Joy Fest in Duluth
- June 9: Pride Makers Market at Boom Island Brewing
- June 14: Pride Skate Party at Cheap Skate
- June 15: Twin Cities Pride Grand Marshal Reception
- June 16: Gender Affirming Clothing Swap
- June 22: Pride Fest at Can Can Wonderland
- June 23: Twin Cities Pride Family Fun Day
- June 23: Pride Paddle at Taylors Falls State Park
Pride Week Events (June 24-28)
- June 21: Skaterville Pride Night
- June 28: Pride Palooza at Eat Street Crossing
- June 28: Pride Comedy Show at Sisyphus Brewing
- June 28: Twin Cities Pride Youth Night
Pride Weekend Events (June 29-30)
- June 29: Minneapolis People’s Pride
- June 30: Twin Cities Pride Rainbow Run 5K & Kid’s Rainbow Dash
- June 30: Twin Cities Pride Parade