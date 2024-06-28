Weekend road closures in downtown Minneapolis for Pride and Gymnastics USA

It’s going to be a busy weekend in downtown Minneapolis as the city is hosting the Gymnastics City USA, which includes the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials at Target Center and Twin Cities Pride.

The two major events include road closures that will impact getting around downtown Minneapolis.

On Thursday, the section of First Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets in front of Target Center closed and will remain closed until early Monday morning. One of the four lanes in the area will remain open.

On Sunday, there are road closures for the Twin Cities Pride 5K and Rainbow Dash and the pride parade.

From 9 a.m. until about noon, Plymouth Street Bridge to Main Street to Hennepin Ave will be closed for the race, which ends at MCTC.

Also on Sunday, Hennepin Avenue between Third and Spruce streets will be closed for a few hours for the Twin Cities Pride Parade. The parade starts at 11 a.m. and is expected to last until about 2 p.m.