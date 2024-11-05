Polls are now open for the 2024 general election

While early and absentee voting has been underway for weeks ahead of the 2024 general election, polls for voting on the day of are now open.

In Minnesota and Wisconsin, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, as long as you’re in line at 8 p.m., you’ll be able to vote, even if you aren’t at the front of the line.

Make sure to dress appropriately for the weather – lines may be long, and the forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority is currently calling for scattered showers and highs ranging from the mid-40s to lower-50s. Click HERE for the latest forecast and HERE for an interactive radar.

If you aren’t sure where your polling place is, you can find it by clicking HERE for Minnesota locations and HERE for Wisconsin polls.

For those who voted early by mail and need to return your ballot in person, you’ll need to return it to the election office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. They can also be returned in a designated ballot drop box.

If you haven’t looked at a sample ballot for your precinct, you can do so by clicking HERE for Minnesota residents and HERE for Wisconsin residents.

