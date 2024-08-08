MPS places $20M tech levy question before voters on November ballot

The Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) School Board has approved a levy ballot question for voters to decide on this November.

The question concerns a technology levy that seeks $20 million in additional annual tech funding from Minneapolis taxpayers.

If approved, according to MPS, the levy would not significantly increase the amount of money it spends on technology beyond staffing and other cost increases or add new technology initiatives.

MPS says the levy would minimize cuts to other areas by allowing general funds spent on technology to be used on other programs and services.

MPS hopes the levy, if approved, will help alleviate their budget challenges, which are due to increased costs and “chronic underfunding” of programs.

“Raising revenue through this technology levy is just one way MPS is working to stabilize its financial situation and ensure a secure future for all students,” said MPS Senior Finance Officer Ibrahima Diop. “If the levy increase is not approved, MPS will have to make further reductions to resources, programs and support which are critical for our students.”

Election Day is Nov. 5.