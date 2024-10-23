2024 Elections Guide: What you need to know before you vote

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz (D)

Kamala Harris is the current vice president of the United States, serving under President Joe Biden since 2021. Her ascendancy as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee came after Biden withdrew from the race in July.

Harris previously represented California in the U.S. Senate from 2017-21, and she was first elected to statewide office as California’s attorney general in 2010. As vice president, she has cast a record 33 tie-breaking votes in the Senate, including the deciding vote to send the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 to Biden’s desk.

Harris was born in Oakland, California, and is the daughter of immigrant parents — her father immigrated from Jamaica, and her mother immigrated from India. She earned degrees from Howard University and the University of California Hastings College of Law and went on to pursue a career in law, first as an Alameda County prosecutor and later as the district attorney of San Francisco.

The vice president has campaigned on lowering costs and cutting taxes for working families and protecting access to abortions and birth control. More information on her policy positions is available on her campaign website.

If elected, Harris would become the first woman president and the first president of South Asian descent.

— Kyle Brown

Tim Walz currently serves as the governor of Minnesota and was first elected to this position in 2018.

According to the Harris-Walz campaign website, Walz enlisted in the National Guard when he was 17 and served for 24 years. He was also a teacher for around 20 years, the website states.

Walz was additionally elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in Minnesota’s First Congressional District in 2006 and served until 2019.

As governor of Minnesota, Walz oversaw the state's COVID-19 response, using his emergency powers to sign controversial executive orders limiting capacity in restaurants and requiring masks in public places. He also faced criticism for his handling of the civil unrest that unfolded in the Twin Cities following the murder of George Floyd.

Since winning reelection in 2022, Walz signed bills legalizing recreational marijuana, codifying the right to an abortion, guaranteeing free breakfast and lunch for K-12 students, and establishing paid family and medical leave.

— Morgan Reddekopp

Donald Trump and JD Vance (R)

Donald Trump served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017-21. This is Trump’s third consecutive run as the Republican presidential nominee.

Despite losing the 2020 election, Trump has repeatedly claimed to have won. He has also denied accusations that he incited a crowd of supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a last-ditch attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

The Trump administration took a hardline approach to immigration and foreign trade, erecting hundreds of miles of walls along the southern border with Mexico, replacing NAFTA with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and imposing tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of Chinese imports.

President Trump also signed the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax code in decades, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The law permanently cut the corporate tax rate and greatly raised the standard deduction for individuals while capping deductions for state and local income tax.

Perhaps his most lasting impact, Trump reshaped the federal judiciary, confirming more than 200 federal judges, 54 appeals judges and three Supreme Court justices to solidify a 6-3 conservative majority.

The coronavirus pandemic dominated the final year of Trump’s term. He discouraged mask mandates and lockdowns but cleared the way for the expedited development of two FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines.

Trump is the only president to be impeached twice. This year, a New York jury convicted him on 34 felony charges for falsifying business records. Sentencing in that case has been delayed until after the election; three other felony indictments are pending.

A native of Queens, New York, Trump rose to prominence as a luxury real estate mogul and gained further fame through his book, “The Art of the Deal,” and his reality TV show, “The Apprentice.” He is a graduate of the Wharton School of Finance and Commerce at the University of Pennsylvania.

If elected, Trump would join Grover Cleveland as the second president to serve two nonconsecutive terms. Read more about his policy platform on his campaign website.

— Kyle Brown

Ohioans first elected JD Vance to the U.S. Senate in 2022. His seat was previously held by Republican Rob Portman, who retired, the Associated Press reports.

Vance enlisted in the Marine Corps around 2005 and served in Iraq. He completed his undergraduate studies at Ohio State University and went on to graduate from Yale Law School. He also worked as a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley.

He also wrote “Hillbilly Elegy,” a memoir about his upbringing in Middletown, Ohio, which was made into a Netflix movie.

While he was a “never Trump” Republican in 2016, he reversed his opinion by the time Trump endorsed him in 2021.

AP also reports Vance sometimes embraces bipartisanship, like when he co-sponsored a railway safety bill following the train derailment in the small Ohio town of East Palestine. He also sponsored legislation to extend and increase funding for Great Lakes restoration and has supported bipartisan legislation to boost workers and families.

— Morgan Reddekopp

