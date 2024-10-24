Minnesota Republicans raise concerns over election security after unattended ballot debacle

There’s new criticism of Minnesota’s secretary of state less than two weeks before Election Day.

It comes after ballots were left unattended outside Edina City Hall last week.

“All ballots in every corner of the state, from Lake of the Woods down to Worthington, all of these ballots should be accorded that same degree of security and protection,” former Secretary of State Mary Kiffmeyer said at a news conference on Thursday.

Kiffmeyer joined other Republicans in raising questions about why only one person transported the ballots instead of having other independent observers alongside them.

Secretary of State Steve Simon says state election law only requires two observers from different political parties on Election Day, not for the entire early voting period.

Kiffmeyer on Thursday called on Simon to apply the same standard to all ballots cast in Minnesota.

“I’m calling on the secretary of state to immediately change his opinion, and not just because it’s the legislatively correct interpretation, but it’s just plain common sense,” Kiffmeyer said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS previously reported a photo went viral on social media after a van carrying boxes of ballots was left with the tailgate open for eight minutes. The courier transporting them was fired.

Simon says every ballot was accounted for and none had been tampered with.