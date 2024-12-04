Final Minnesota budget forecast ahead of legislative session to be released Wednesday

Gov. Tim Walz will join other state leaders to present Minnesota’s latest budget forecast on Wednesday.

The new forecast will be the last one before the start of the legislative session next month. Keep in mind, 2025 is a budget year, meaning lawmakers will have to pass funding for several key departments and programs.

However, as it stands, passing the next budget will come with challenges since control of the state house is evenly split between parties. That said, party leaders have pledged to work together.

Back in February, the state budget forecast showed a surplus of $3.7 billion, but the budget office said nearly all of the surplus would be used up in the next two years if lawmakers didn’t make any changes.

Last year, Walz signed a $72 billion state budget into law, the largest in state history and $7 billion higher than his proposal.

“We will get an opportunity then to see what the incoming administration will do in mid-January and then we will get the opportunity to put our budget and then a revised budget when the numbers actually come in,” Walz previously said.

