Walz to announce 2024 budget proposal Monday afternoon

Governor Tim Walz is set to unveil his 2024 supplemental budget proposal on Monday, just weeks after Minnesota’s latest state budget forecast shows a possible deficit in the coming years.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the forecast showed a current surplus of $3.7 billion, but the state budget office says nearly all of the surplus will be wiped out by increased spending in the next two years if lawmakers don’t make any changes.

Walz is expected to unveil the budget at 1 p.m.

The surplus stood at a state record of $17.5 billion in February of 2023 when the legislature was in session, but much of that was used by laws passed during last year’s session, one in which the DFL controlled the Minnesota House, Senate and governor’s office for the second time in 31 years — and the first since 2013-14. Among some of the major bills approved by state lawmakers and signed into law this year were an increase in education spending, universal free school meals, funding to combat homelessness, food insecurity and make child care more accessible, and legislation to create a paid family and medical leave program, which has already seen its projected costs rise.

