District 14B election results upheld after recount, confirming tied House of Representatives

The Minnesota House of Representatives will remain a 67-67 tie after a recount of a narrow House district race on Monday upheld the unofficial results.

District 14B State Rep. Dan Wolgamott, DFL-St. Cloud, went into the recount with a 191-vote lead over Republican challenger Susan Ek. Sherburne County officials said a hand recount of 2,655 ballots resulted in one vote being flipped from Wolgamott to Ek, far from enough to swing the race in her favor.

The unofficial margin wasn’t close enough to trigger an automatic state-funded recount, but Sherburne County said it offered to pay for the recount “because of an election night reporting problem” that prevented the full results from being displayed on the Minnesota Secretary of State website until two days after Election Day.

Monday’s results come four days after a recount in Scott County confirmed Rep. Brad Tabke’s victory in House District 54A, adding one vote to his total to give him a 15-vote lead over his opponent, Aaron Paul.

With a tied House, Democrats and Republicans will need to sort out a power-sharing agreement that could involve co-chairs from either party in all House committees — but they must agree on a single person to serve as House speaker.