Fans “swift” to buy Eras Tour merchandise at US Bank Stadium

Out of town concert goers have arrived to camp outside of US Bank Stadium ahead of this weekend's Taylor Swift concert.

Taylor Swift fans camped outside U.S. Bank Stadium Wednesday night to buy her Eras Tour merchandise Thursday morning.

A merchandise truck is open until 7 p.m. Thursday for fans, some of whom spent their night outside of the stadium and drove hours from out of town. This is another way to participate in the tour’s festivities for fans who weren’t able to get concert tickets.

Swift will take the stage for her Eras Tour on Friday and Saturday, with additional merchandise available at noon both days.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Swift’s Eras Tour contributes to a gathering downtown predicted by city leaders in Minneapolis to be attended by over half-a-million people.

“I just can’t believe it’s happening. Like, I’ve been waiting since November. I can’t believe it. I’m so excited,” said Emily Higley, a Taylor Swift fan.

Long-time fans say it’s about more than the music – it’s who Taylor Swift is that makes the waiting worth it.

“She just does it all. I mean, she works so hard to get where she’s been,” said fellow fan Stella Bennett. “And she loves her fans, which I really support her for that.”

“All my girls love her and it’s just a great connection,” said Ed Bennett.

