311 non-emergency number in Minneapolis extending hours this weekend

City officials announced that Minneapolis 311 will have extended service hours this weekend.

While regular service hours run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, staff will be available this weekend during the following times:

7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, June 23

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 24

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Minneapolis officials said the change is due to extra people coming to Minneapolis for the Taylor Swift concerts and Twin Cities Pride Festival.

Minneapolis 311 is meant to provide non-emergency city services and information for visitors, business owners and residents.

Regular service hours will be resumed Monday.

Minneapolis 311 can be contacted through call, email, text or through the Android and iPhone App.