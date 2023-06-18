Attorney general alerts Taylor Swift fans of Eras Tour ticket scams

The Minnesota attorney general is telling Taylor Swift fans to be alert for scams when searching for tickets to the pop star’s upcoming shows at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Swift’s back-to-back concerts in Minneapolis on Friday and Saturday have been sold out for months, leaving the resale market the only option for “Swifties” trying to snag last-minute tickets to the Eras Tour.

Now Attorney General Keith Ellison says secondhand sellers are scamming people out of as much as $2,500 for tickets that never come through.

In a news release Sunday, Ellison said some of these scams involve fake screenshots of tickets that either don’t exist or have already been claimed.

“Minnesotans who are defrauded by online ticket scammers should not have to endure a ‘Cruel Summer,’” Ellison said in a statement. “Ticket scammers are nothing but trouble and what they do is illegal. I won’t stand by knowing there may be scammers out there trying to deceive Minnesota Swifties and other fans. If you believe you were taken advantage of, please contact my office to file a complaint.”

Ellison’s office said ticket buyers should try to stick to websites with a solid reputation. Customers are also advised to use credit cards when making a purchase because they offer protections that don’t exist with other payment methods, such as debit cards, cash or apps like Venmo or Cash App.

Swift fans are also encouraged to check they’re using a secure URL that begins with “https” to ensure their information is safe and to inspect their tickets to make sure their seats match with an actual section and row at the venue.

Anyone who suspects they have been defrauded can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office online.

Ticket sales for Swift’s “Eras” tour have already been the subject of scrutiny and have even led some members of Congress, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, to accuse Ticketmaster of anti-trust practices. Critics say the company has full control when setting prices and then charges customers hundreds in fees.