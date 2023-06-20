Metro Transit extends services for Taylor Swift concerts, Pride events

Public transportation from downtown Minneapolis will be available late in the evenings this weekend for Taylor Swift concert goers as well as those celebrating Twin Cities Pride.

Metro Transit announced on its website that “additional light rail and/or bus service will be provided after the Taylor Swift concerts. Several bus routes exit downtown Minneapolis past 1 a.m., including the Metro D Line. The Metro Blue Line also has northbound trips that operate past midnight, which can be used to access the ABC Ramps near Target Field.”

Metro Transit also released the following statement:

If you’re attending Twin Cities Pride or the Taylor Swift concerts at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, good news: You’ll be at the center of our local transit universe with access to multiple bus routes and light rail.

The Eras Tour concerts are expected to last three hours and are set for Friday and Saturday nights at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Doors open for the 6:30 p.m. concert at 4:30 both days, according to the city.

Both the Metro Blue Line and Green Line head straight to the stadium.

All-day passes can be purchased for $4-$5 each.

Another option is the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, which is offering round-trip tickets for $5.

Tuesday morning, city officials announced the following street closures for the concert and for the Pride events:

9th Street between Hennepin and Hawthorne Avenues will be closed for the Pride Block Party at the Saloon from 9 a.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday

Chicago Avenue between 4th and 6th Streets is closed from 11 a.m. until one hour after the Taylor Swift concert ends.

4th Street will close between Park Avenue and Norm McGrew Place from 2:30 p.m. until an hour after the Taylor Swift concert ends

Hennepin Avenue is closed from Washington Avenue to 16th Street for the Rainbow Run 5K My Way, as well as the Twin Cities LGPTQ+ Pride March from 7 a.m. until about 4 p.m. on Sunday

1st Avenue from 5th to 6th streets, will be closed to vehicles starting at 9 a.m. on Fridays for all weekends during the summer. The block will reopen by 10 a.m. on Sundays.

In addition to on-street parking spaces with $5/hour event rates, anyone driving to and from the events will be able to find parking at various ramps and roads, including the following: