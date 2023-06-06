Family bonding over Taylor Swift

A Twin Cities family of Swifties has gone viral.

Rob Scharbach of East Bethel posted on the Reddit community that Taylor Swift’s music has helped him connect with his stepdaughter Sophia.

The post has been picked up by national publications, including People Magazine. The two are surprised by the attention the post has received.

“I think it’s insane because it doesn’t feel like it’s real,” Sophia Ridley said.

“It’s been pretty wild like she said; it doesn’t feel real,” Rob Scharbach said. “I’m a full fledge Swiftie dad, still learning a lot but loving it.”

When Taylor Swift performs here at U.S. Bank Stadium later this month, Sophia will be at the show, but her stepdad will not. Since Sophia’s mom, who is also a Taylor Swift fan bought the tickets, she’ll be taking Sophia to the show.