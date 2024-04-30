Family of boy shot 3 years ago in Minneapolis continues to wait for justice

It was 2 o’clock in the afternoon on April 30, 2021, when Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was shot in north Minneapolis while in his family’s car.

“The pain is so deep from three years,” said grandmother Sharrie Jennings. “This baby still lives with a bullet in his head.”

The case remains unsolved.

RELATED: Ladavionne Garrett Jr. released from hospital months after being shot in head

“Someone has lived with this secret for three years,” Jennings said.

During that time, Ladavionne has had many health struggles, including not being able to walk or talk. His family says he’s still able to squeeze his grandmother’s hand.

The family said Ladavionne, now 13, has another brain surgery planned for the next month.

“For someone to take his life from him, and do this life to him, this is unfair, that is so unfair,” Jennings said.

After months of fundraising, the family purchased a van to get him around to appointments.

Jennings says he’s doing great this year in school, but each day can be long.

“I have not got a full night’s sleep in three years because I have to make sure he’s still breathing,” Jennings said. “I have to make sure he’s OK. He can’t pull up the cover on him if it falls off.”

Meanwhile, the family waits for an arrest to come.

“I’m not going to stop. I’m not going to stop fighting for him,” Jennings said.

“This date brings to mind the tragic shootings of three young lives in April and May of 2021,” a Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson said in a statement. “While justice has occurred in the shooting of Trinity Ottoson-Smith, investigators continue to work with the available evidence in the shooting of Ladavionne Garrett Jr. and the murder of Aniya Allen.”

RELATED: Family gathers with Minneapolis police to call for tips in 6-year-old girl’s murder

If you have any information about Ladavionne or Aniya’s cases reach out to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.