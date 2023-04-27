Minneapolis boy hit by stray bullet receives new wheelchair-accessible van

Minneapolis boy hit by stray bullet receives a new van

After months of fundraising, a young Minneapolis gunshot victim, who was left paralyzed, has a new wheelchair-accessible van to get around the Twin Cities.

After La’davionne Garrett Jr. is dropped off after school on the bus, it’s often his last stop of the day.



“We will call and make appointments a week in advance, but then when the day came with his appointment, they call me and tell me they’re short staffed so they’re not able to pick him up,” Sharrie Jennings, La’davionne’s grandmother, said.



Jennings explained finding transportation wheelchair-bound is expensive and a challenge.



She’s been taking care of her grandson since his life changed two years ago.



In April 2021, the now-sixth grader was riding in the car with his parents in north Minneapolis when a stray bullet pierced his childhood, leaving him unable to walk or talk.



But Jennings said the new wheelchair-accessible van will help the journey ahead.



Since November, the family has been fundraising for a wheelchair-accessible van, and they reached the goal to bring it home.



Now, the family doesn’t have to depend on bus services to get to doctor appointments, and La’davionne can be a kid.



“He gets in, and he loves it. We just have a ball now. He’s able to go to Mall of America, and he’s able to go to Walmart,” she said.



Jennings said his health is getting better, citing her grandson squeezing her hand and showing movement on the left side of his body.



Two years ago, La’Davionne was given 72 hours to live. Jennings calls every day a gift and a blessing.



“This is a strong little boy. He’s healthy, and he’s a fighter,” Jennings said. The family is having a party to celebrate LaDavionne’s life on Saturday, April 29, at 3 p.m. at 6824 Humbodlt Avenue in Brooklyn Center. Jennings said the public is welcome to attend.