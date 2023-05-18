Family gathers with Minneapolis police to call for tips in 6-year-old girl's murder

Six-year-old Aniya Allen, the little girl who loved unicorns, was fatally shot in North Minneapolis. Two years later, her case remains unsolved.

In the midday rain of Thursday afternoon, Aniya’s family and friends, alongside Minneapolis police, attended a vigil to raise awareness about the case.

“I have nothing but love and respect, and my family does, for each and every last one of you,” said KG Wilson, Allen’s grandfather.

Wilson often visits the scene of the shooting at 36th and Penn Avenues North. He was joined Thursday by Allen’s grandmother.

“If you were grown enough to pull a trigger, be man enough to turn yourself in,” said Latonya Allen, Aniya’s grandmother.

Minneapolis Police feel there were two different groups in the area who were possibly shooting at one another.

That’s when a stray bullet flew, striking Aniya in the head while she was in the back seat of her mother’s car eating a “Happy Meal.”

“This investigation will not end until those involved in this are brought to justice, I promise you that,” said Cedric Alexander, the Minneapolis commissioner of community safety. “If you are involved, if you knew about it, if you were part of it in any kind of way, we are going to find you.”

Anyone can help bring justice to Aniya’s family and remain anonymous by reporting a tip to Crime Stoppers.

“Seeing this stuff go on, you’ve got to be sick and tired of being sick and tired, this is a horror story,” Wilson said.