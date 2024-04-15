Community gathers to remember fallen Pope County sheriff’s deputy

Family, law enforcement, and community members gathered to remember fallen Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen at a memorial on the steps of the county courthouse in Glenwood on Monday morning.

“In the aftermath of such a senseless tragedy, our small community has come together in an extraordinary display of resilience and support for our law enforcement officers,” said Chief Deputy Nathan Brecht during a speech. “The outpouring of love and compassion has been a beacon of hope in our darkest hour.”

Owen was fatally shot while responding to a domestic call in the town of Cyrus in West-Central Minnesota back on April 15, 2023.

Along with the special wreath ceremony that took place, a large American flag flew from the top of a Glenwood Fire truck to remember Deputy Owen in town. “We’ve been so impressed with this community from the onset of this whole tragic thing,” said Dan Owen, the deputy’s father.

Owen served in the Pope County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 12 years.

He also served in the Minnesota National Guard.

Owen was 44 years old, a husband, father and son. “I guess as a dad, I could go on for hours as to what a great guy he was, he sure made his dad proud, I can tell you that,” said Dan Owen.

The Glenwood Fire Department posted a picture of a blue-tipped rose from Owen’s funeral last year. Firefighters found the rose on Sunday inside the back window of their rig.

The department wrote it’s “… a poignant symbol of dedication and sacrifice.”

Deputy Owen’s father says family members drove around the area last night and were touched to see the blue lights to remember their son still lighting up the community.

“The community is behind their law enforcement people 100%,” Dan Owen said.

