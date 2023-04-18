Flags ordered at half-staff in honor of slain Pope County deputy

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all state flags to fly at half-staff in honor of the deputy who was killed in a shooting last weekend.

Pope County Deputy Josh Owen was shot and killed when he responded to a domestic call at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Cyrus. Authorities say another deputy and a Starbuck police officer were also wounded in the shooting and the suspect was killed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

RELATED: Slain Pope County deputy identified; another deputy and officer injured by gunfire Saturday night

The governor’s order calls for all Minnesota flags at state buildings to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday in honor and remembrance of Owen. All others are encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

“Deputy Owen was a dedicated law enforcement officer and a veteran of the Minnesota National Guard who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” Walz’s proclamation states. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Deputy Josh Owen for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”

A procession was held Monday morning as Owen’s body was brought back from the medical examiner’s office to Pope County.

A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the gymnasium of Minnewaska Area High School in Glenwood. A visitation will be held at the gymnasium from 4-8 p.m. Friday and in the hour before Saturday’s memorial.