Auditor’s Office to release new report on SWLRT project Wednesday morning

Wednesday morning, a new report will shed a light on the Metropolitan Council’s handling of the Southwest Light Rail Project.

The Minnesota Legislative Auditor’s Office will release a report at 8 a.m. that details how the group wants to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funding on a project that is already years behind schedule and over budget.

The project is a billion dollars over budget – more than double at this point – and has been a concern with lawmakers. It was supposed to be done by 2018 for $1.25 billion, and now it sits at $2.74 billion and is scheduled to be finished in 2027.

The Southwest Light Rail project remains under construction as more lawmakers call for an audit of the project. (KSTP/FILE)

Construction on the light rail project – which will connect Eden Prairie, Hopkins and Minnetonka to the Twin Cities – didn’t even start until 2019.

Wednesday morning’s report is expected to be an evaluation on the Met Council’s decision-making regarding the project.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has been told the report will cover the following items:

How the Met Council plans to use the additional $600-$700 million it has requested to complete the project.

The Met Council’s efforts to hold contractors accountable for delays

The Met Council’s transparency about project delays and increased costs

“We have to make sure that moving forward, all of the mistakes that got us to this place – and they were mistakes there’s no question – you don’t have a project that is 5-10 years late and almost a billion dollars over budget, without mistakes,” said DFL Rep. Frank Hornstein.

