Auditor’s Office to release new report on SWLRT project Wednesday morning

Kelsey Christensen KSTP

Wednesday morning, a new report will shed a light on the Metropolitan Council’s handling of the Southwest Light Rail Project.

The Minnesota Legislative Auditor’s Office will release a report at 8 a.m. that details how the group wants to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funding on a project that is already years behind schedule and over budget.

The project is a billion dollars over budget – more than double at this point – and has been a concern with lawmakers. It was supposed to be done by 2018 for $1.25 billion, and now it sits at $2.74 billion and is scheduled to be finished in 2027.

Construction on the light rail project – which will connect Eden Prairie, Hopkins and Minnetonka to the Twin Cities – didn’t even start until 2019.

Wednesday morning’s report is expected to be an evaluation on the Met Council’s decision-making regarding the project.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has been told the report will cover the following items:

  • How the Met Council plans to use the additional $600-$700 million it has requested to complete the project.
  • The Met Council’s efforts to hold contractors accountable for delays
  • The Met Council’s transparency about project delays and increased costs

“We have to make sure that moving forward, all of the mistakes that got us to this place – and they were mistakes there’s no question – you don’t have a project that is 5-10 years late and almost a billion dollars over budget, without mistakes,” said DFL Rep. Frank Hornstein.

Check back for updates.

