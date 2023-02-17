New ‘impediment’ pauses Southwest LRT construction, length of delay unclear

Another problem, and likely another delay, has emerged with the Southwest Light Rail project.

Metro Transit tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS it paused construction last week on a tunnel that’s already had multiple issues in Minneapolis.

Crews found what’s described as a concrete “impediment” near the Cedar Isles condo buildings, according to Metro Transit.

A spokesperson for Metro Transit says they aren’t sure what the impediment is, but it appears to be concrete.

RELATED: Review of SWLRT points to 3 major reasons for project delays, cost increases | Met Council Committee approves $211 million for Southwest Light Rail | Southwest Light Rail gets more money from Hennepin County as handling of project faces new questions

“Once we know more specifically what we are dealing with, we will have more accurate information as it relates to potential delays and costs,” a spokesperson for Metro Transit wrote in an email.

Those are the same condos where damage forced construction to stop last year.

The planned extension of the Green Line is already years behind schedule, and its price tag has grown to more than $2.7 billion.

Metro Transit sent along this statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS: