A year in review: The top stories of 2024

KSTP takes a look back at some of the major headlines of the year across the coverage area.

As 2024 comes to a close, many of us are reflecting on the past year.

So much happened in 2024, but two crimes hit the Twin Cities area especially hard.

Back in February, three first responders were killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Burnsville. BPD officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge were fatally shot and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth was killed while trying to help them.

Three months later, Minneapolis officer Jamal Mitchell was killed in the line of duty while trying to help someone. The man he was trying to help ambushed and shot him.

Looking at politics, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz had a run for the vice presidency with Kamala Harris. The two won Minnesota but ultimately lost the White House to Donald Trump and JD Vance.

It was a big year in Minnesota sports, too —especially for the women’s teams.

The Minnesota PWHL team, now officially known as The Frost, won the first-ever Walter Cup.

The Minnesota Lynx also took second in the WNBA Finals, falling to the New York Liberty.

The Timberwolves also made it to the playoffs this year, and the Minnesota Vikings are currently tied for first place in the NFC North, securing a spot in the NFL playoffs.