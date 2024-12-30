Watch: Vikings coach O’Connell looks ahead to epic Sunday matchup vs. Detroit with 1 seed at stake

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell met with reporters Monday in Eagan and acknowledged that he’s wrestling with how to approach Sunday’s game with his team. The balancing act of understanding the stakes, but also not overdoing it, fully realizing that regardless of the result, they are in the postseason.

The NFC’s No. 1 seed will come down to the final game of the regular season when the Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday night.

The winner takes the NFC North and gets a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage until the Super Bowl.

The loser becomes the No. 5 seed and must play on the road in the wild-card round. The Lions hold the tiebreaker if the teams enter with identical records and play to a tie.

***Click the video box above to watch O’Connell’s Monday Dec. 30th news conference***

On the injury front, pass-rusher Patrick Jones II (knee) has a shot to play at Detroit, O’Connell said.

RB Aaron Jones (quad) will be good-to-go Sunday. He sat out the final series of Sunday’s win over the Packers.

O’Connell also touched on WR Jordan Addison’s brilliance, whether QB Daniel Jones will be elevated to the 53-man roster, and more.

If Jones finishes the year on the active roster, the Vikings could wind up with a compensatory draft pick based on a contract he signs with another team in free agency. There is also the possibility of Jones re-signing with the Vikings.