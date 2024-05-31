WATCH: Timberwolves players press conferences following season-ending Game 5 loss to Dallas
Regret for the immediate past and hope for what they might be building for the future were the two main themes as Timberwolves players took the podium following their season-ending loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.
Click the video box on this page to watch postgame press conferences with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker
The Timberwolves 124-103 loss gave Dallas a 4-1 win in the best-of-five Western Conference Final.