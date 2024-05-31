WATCH: Timberwolves players press conferences following season-ending Game 5 loss to Dallas

KSTP Sports KSTP

Timberwolves Postgame Press Conference 5/30/24

Regret for the immediate past and hope for what they might be building for the future were the two main themes as Timberwolves players took the podium following their season-ending loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

Click the video box on this page to watch postgame press conferences with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker

The Timberwolves 124-103 loss gave Dallas a 4-1 win in the best-of-five Western Conference Final.