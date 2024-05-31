WATCH: Timberwolves players press conferences following season-ending Game 5 loss to Dallas

Regret for the immediate past and hope for what they might be building for the future were the two main themes as Timberwolves players took the podium following their season-ending loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

Click the video box on this page to watch postgame press conferences with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker

The Timberwolves 124-103 loss gave Dallas a 4-1 win in the best-of-five Western Conference Final.

Wolves head coach Chris Finch ends his final postgame presser of the season with a summary statement balancing tonight’s disappointment against this season’s progress. pic.twitter.com/qGzsHkolSw — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) May 31, 2024

Sounds like Ant plans to try to create another gear to have available next year. pic.twitter.com/d36BacYcGp — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) May 31, 2024

Rudy Gobert on defending Luka & Kyrie, the D the Wolves played all season, the narrow margins – tonight notwithstanding – in the WCF, and the role mental toughness played these last five games. pic.twitter.com/4tjuBMLNUg — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) May 31, 2024

…but also, Conley praises the individual growth he saw in his teammates this season. pic.twitter.com/lldE5DrTqN — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) May 31, 2024

…KAT on failing to capitalize early in the WCF… “we played with fire a little too much against a great team” pic.twitter.com/CcGvTo6NKj — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) May 31, 2024