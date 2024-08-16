FEMA disaster recovery center opens on Iron Range

The city of Virginia has a disaster recovery center for residents seeking financial aid following northern Minnesota’s flooding and storms earlier this summer.

The center opened Friday at the St. Louis County Public Works Training Room, located at 7823 Highway 135 in Virginia. It will operate daily from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Like other locations, the center will have specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration to help survivors apply for disaster assistance, answer questions and provide additional assistance.

Other FEMA recovery centers have been opened for those impacted by the flooding and storms from June 16 through July 4. The nearest recovery center to you can be found on FEMA’s website.

Other disaster recovery centers have opened in southern Minnesota, including Faribault and Jackson, Waterville and Mankato.

