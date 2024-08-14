FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Mankato

A recovery center for victims impacted by this summer’s floods opened in Mankato on Wednesday.

The center aims to assist residents impacted by the severe storms and flooding that damaged multiple areas from June 16-July 4.

The center will have specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the state of Minnesota and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Those specialists will help residents apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, have face-to-face discussions about receiving aid, learn what assistance is available to residents and learn how to make property more disaster-resistant for future events.

The Mankato disaster recovery center is inside the Blue Earth County Justice Center at 401 Carver Road. It will operate Monday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Other recovery centers have opened across the state, and additional centers are planned to open in impacted counties. To find a recovery center near your location, FEMA has a list of available locations on their website.