Taxpayers impacted by severe storms get more time to file, pay Minnesota taxes

Taxpayers in 19 Minnesota counties who were affected by severe storms and flooding earlier this year will get extra time to file and pay their taxes.

The announcement applies to individuals and businesses in Blue Earth, Cook, Cottonwood, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Itasca, Jackson, Lake, Le Sueur, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, Rice, Rock, St. Louis, Steele, Waseca and Watonwan counties.

According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, taxpayers in those counties who have Minnesota tax returns or payments due from June 16 to July 4 will not be assessed penalties or interest if they ask for an abatement before Nov. 1.

Click here to request a penalty abatement for individuals and here for businesses.

This comes after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced last week that people in those 19 counties can request assistance to recover from damages.

Damage assessments are continuing and additional Minnesotans may qualify for severe storm and flooding-related tax relief in the future.