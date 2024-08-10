2 more disaster recovery centers to open in southern Minnesota

Two more disaster centers will be opened in southern Minnesota to help residents deal with the aftermath of severe storms and flooding earlier this year.

The first center in Faribault, which opened Saturday, is at the Washington Recreation Center (117 Shumway Avenue).

The second center, in the city of Jackson at City Hall (80 West Ashley Street), will open on Sunday.

Both centers will be open Monday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; however, both will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 13 for the election.

Specialists from FEMA, the state of Minnesota and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the center to help residents apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents and access other types of help that may be available.

Additional recovery centers will be opening soon in other impacted counties, according to FEMA.

Click here for more information about the disaster recovery operation in Minnesota.