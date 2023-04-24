Weekend Roundup: Earth Day celebrations, collecting leftover medicine, Record Store Day and more

This Earth Day weekend, Twin Cities residents learned about taking care of the world around them. Meanwhile, the Mississippi River is reminding Minnesotans of Mother Nature’s power.

Take a look at some of the events from this past weekend in this week’s Weekend Roundup.

Around the metro

Local law enforcement agencies collected unwanted medications as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Agencies collect unneeded medications for Drug Take Back Day

Electric Fetus in Minneapolis was one of several shops celebrating National Record Store Day.

Local shops celebrate National Record Store Day

Teams came together to climb hundreds of steps inside U.S. Bank Stadium as part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Big Climb fundraiser.

Climbing for a cure at US Bank Stadium

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory hosted a “Party for the Planet” on Sunday for Earth Day to teach visitors about environmental conservation and sustainable living.

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory hosts Earth Day event

The Mississippi River is now at major flood stage, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter gave an update on the state of the river from Harriet Island in St. Paul.

Mississippi River reaches major flood stage

In the studio

The Emma Norton Annual Event and Silent Auction are happening next Thursday at the InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront Hotel.

The annual Spring 2023 Fashion Week MN (FWMN) is kicking off on Sunday with a slew of events continuing through April 29.

Sharon Smith-Kinsanya, founder of the People of Color Career Fair, stopped by to discuss the event returning to the Minneapolis Convention Center this week.

Sondra Samuels, president and CEO of Northside Achievement Zone, shared how her organization is preparing for its annual gala on May 6 at the Armory in Minneapolis.