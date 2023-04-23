INTERVIEW: Northside Achievement Zone Gala

nbsp;

A local nonprofit working to close the achievement gap and end generational poverty in north Minneapolis is getting set for one of its most important days.

The Northside Achievement Zone, or NAS, has its annual Gala at the Armory May 6.

The event will feature a performance from the legendary singer Diana Ross.

President and CEO of Northside Achievement Zone, Sondra Samuels, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss the organization and the event more.

“We created this village around families and children that need it most. Samuels said. “Because we want all of our children to go to college, graduate from some form of postsecondary and succeed in school and in life.”

More information can be found here.