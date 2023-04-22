INTERVIEW: Emma Norton Opening Doors Gala

nbsp;

A nonprofit that helps Minnesotans in need of housing is asking for your help to strengthen their work.

The Emma Norton Annual Event and Silent Auction are happening next Thursday at the InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront Hotel.

Shawna Nelsen-Willis, Advancement Director for Emma Norton Services, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich to talk about the organization and the upcoming gala. Nelsen-Willis said Emma Norton Services is hoping to raise $125,000 through the gala to help support women and families experiencing trauma, homelessness, abuse, chemical dependency, and more by providing housing and support.

Nelsen-Willis said the organization aims to try to get these women and families back on their feet and give them a safe space to live.

Emma Norton Services just broke ground in January on a new facility in the Highland Bridge neighborhood, complete with 60 housing units, a meditation room, and a gardening center, according to Nelsen-Willis.

Some of the funds raised at the annual event will go towards making that new facility even better, said Nelsen-Willis. The gala will bring partners and donors together and give them a chance to hear from the women impacted by Emma Norton Services.

As a part of the event, a silent auction will be available to attendees. There will be a football signed by Harrison Smith, a former Vikings player, several gift baskets, and paintings done by women in Emma Norton Services.

An individual ticket is $100 and a ticket for a table is $1,000. For more information and to register for the event, CLICK HERE.