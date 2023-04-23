INTERVIEW: People of Color Career Fair

nbsp;

The People of Color Career Fair is returning to the Minneapolis Convention Center this week.

Founder of the fair Sharon Smith-Kinsanya sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich to discuss the event.

“In order for Minnesota to maintain its competitive edge, we really have to do a better job at increasing diversity at all levels of the organization,” Smith-Kinsanya said. “So corporations really must do a better job at attracting top talent of color to the region and then to their workplaces.”

The career fair is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

