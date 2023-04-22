INTERVIEW: Fashion Week MN Spring Season

nbsp;

The annual Spring 2023 Fashion Week MN (FWMN) is kicking off on Sunday with a slew of events continuing through April 29.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Sarah Edwards, Fashion Week MN CEO, to discuss the shows scheduled for next week.

On Sunday, the Rose and Bull: New Millenium show starts at 12:30 p.m. and highlights early 2000’s fashion. Later, at 6 p.m., the Proximity show will begin, introducing nine designers, some of who are showcasing with FWMN for the first time.

A few of the local vendors at Sunday’s Rose and Bull: New Millenium event include:

Lady L. Vintage

Frock Queen

Legacy

The Cat and The Cobra

Ragstock

Daily Dose Retro

Lobster Garden

The Red Eye

Show Stopper Vintage

Rosella Vintage

“I think when people think of fashion, they might not think of Minnesota, but we have an incredibly creative community and so many passionate designers and creatives. I think what might be different is, you know, we have a lot of events that really focus on sustainability and even shopping secondhand. I think when you think of fashion, you think new, new, new. And so what I like is an event we have tomorrow called Rose and Bull, where everything is going to be thrifted and vintage,” said Edwards.

Edwards noted the fun will continue on Monday and go through Saturday, April 29, with events showcasing Russian art, AAPI and BIPOC voices, youth fashion, luxury streetwear, and more.

For more information on Fashion Week MN and to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.