Valleyfair announces return of ValleyScare event

Amusement park and Halloween fans will be able to visit a fan favorite at Valleyfair this year.

Early Tuesday morning, park officials announced that ValleyScare will return this year, although there will be some changes.

The event, which was last held in 2021, will be held on certain Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 21 through Oct. 26.

Although ValleyScare admission will be included with the purchase of a Gold Season pass, it will be a stand-alone event that requires a separate ticket, according to the park’s announcement. Those tickets will go on sale on a still-to-be-determined date this summer.

The chaperone policy — announced last April — will continue this year. In addition, amusement park officials say a bag policy will also be enforced during ValleyScare.

“We heard you loud and clear, and I am excited to welcome back our talented team of monsters to bring the scares back to our park for the Halloween season,” Raul Rehnborg, vice president and general manager for Valleyfair, said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “The return of ValleyScare adds and incredible amount of value to our Gold Season Pass. We can’t wait for you to eagerly plunge into all the frighteningly fun, thrill-filled festivities.”

As part of Valleyscare, park officials say there will be six immersive haunted mazes — three being new, creepy mazes, three redesigned frightening scare zones, Halloween-inspired food and beverages and more.

For the past two years, Valleyfair has held a Tricks and Treats event, a family-friendly rendition of the park, around that same time.

This year, both events will be held, and while a separate ticket will be needed for ValleyScare, officials say Tricks and Treats will be included with park admission and will be held during the daytime hours on Saturdays and Sundays.

