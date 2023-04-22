Valleyfair visitors ages 15 and under must have chaperone after 4 p.m. under new policy

Valleyfair has updated its chaperone policy, which will begin on May 13, according to its website.

Under the new policy, all guests 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone at least 21 years of age to enter and remain in the park from 4 p.m. to close.

The chaperone must present a valid photo ID at ticket entry and stay inside the park during the group’s entire visit. In addition, one chaperone may accompany no more than 10 guests ages 15 or younger per day.

Guests ages 15 years old or younger who are found inside the park without a chaperone will be subject to ejection.

This new requirement applies to all Valleyfair ticket and season pass holders.