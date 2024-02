Valleyfair is looking to hire 1,600 seasonal workers for the summer ahead.

The Shakopee amusement park is hiring ride operators, lifeguards and concessions workers.

They plan on filling most of the roles during a week-long hiring blitz from Feb. 17 to 24.

Applicants must be 16 or older for most positions.

Pay starts at $17 per hour.

CLICK HERE for more information.