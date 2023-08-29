Valleyfair brings back family-friendly Tricks and Treats event

Valleyfair will have a spooky, family-friendly rendition of the park this fall.

Families will be able to choose from the Land of Tricks or the Land of Treats during The Tricks and Treats event, which includes a trick-or-treat trail, Halloween-themed games and activities, entertainment, seasonal drinks and food, candy, and more.

The Land of Treats is set to include Halloween sweets and pumpkin-spiced fall feels while the Land of Tricks will feature a Skelebration DJ party and a “splat-tastic” monster party.

Guests can hunt the park for prizes with the Ding Dong DOOM! scavenger hunt located throughout the park, Valleyfair officials say.

A giant pumpkin called “Patch” sits at the entrance to the park on the Midway Stage. Two shows, Patch’s Halloween Bash and the Costume Contest, are set to take place every night as dusk approaches.

Tricks and Treats runs Saturdays and Sundays starting Sept. 23 through Oct. 29. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Additionally, Valleyfair is looking to hire people in their Rides and Food and Beverage department, with starting pay at $20 an hour. The park will host an in-person hiring event on Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To look for open positions and apply online, visit this webpage.

