Valleyfair unveils event lineup for 2024

Valleyfair opens to the public for its 2024 season on May 11, and this year’s lineup includes events like Latin Days and Corn Fest.

“We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to our guests this season to enjoy these delicious new tastes crafted by our new executive chef as well as the return of signature seasonal events that have become traditions for many families,” expressed Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair vice president and general manager in a prepared statement. “Our entire team is committed to ensuring our guests have a spectacular visit and create memories that last a lifetime.”

The special events at Valleyfair this year include:

May 11: Season Pass Preview Day

May 12: Opening Day

May 25-27: Soak City Opening Weekend

July 4: Star-Spangled Night

Aug. 3-4: Latin Days

Aug. 17 – Sept. 2: Corn Fest

Sept. 28 – Oct. 27: Tricks and Treats

The amusement park is also offering four new food “experiences” throughout the park, including Lucky Loon Kitchen, Renegade Smokehouse, Superior Funnel Cake Co., and Northwoods Pizzeria.

More beverage options will also be available, including new ICEE Frozen Cocktails and more.

