Suspect in deadly Park Tavern crash granted conditional release, must go to sober house

The man accused of drunkenly driving through the patio of Park Tavern in St. Louis Park and killing two people has been granted conditional release, according to an order filed in Hennepin County District Court on Tuesday.

Steven Frane Bailey, 56, posted a bond of $500,000 with several conditions, including staying away from Park Tavern and the victims, staying in Minnesota and not operating any motor vehicles. He will be released on Oct. 14 and will be brought to a sober house with electric home monitoring.

Bailey is charged with two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and nine counts of criminal vehicular operation.

Methodist ICU Coordinator Gabe Harvey and Park Tavern employee Kristina Folkerts were killed in the crash, and nine others were injured.

Court documents state Bailey’s preliminary blood-alcohol content was 0.325 — over four times the legal limit — at the time of the crash.