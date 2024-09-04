Park Tavern victims: How to help them and their families

In the wake of the tragedy at Park Tavern, loved ones put together GoFundMe’s to support the victims and their families.

Steven Frane Bailey, 56, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and nine counts of criminal vehicular operation. He drove into the restaurant’s patio, killing two people and injuring at least nine. He could face additional charges if more victims are found or come forward.

Kristina Folkerts, an employee at Park Tavern, was killed in the crash. The restaurant organized a GoFundMe to support her family, which has raised over $181,000.

Gabe Harvey, a coordinator at Methodist Hospital’s ICU, was also killed in the crash. Coworkers organized a GoFundMe to support his family, which has raised over $45,000.

Laura Knutsen was seriously injured in the crash. According to a GoFundMe, she and her coworkers were celebrating her last shift in the ICU before she began CRNA school. Saint Mary’s University shared that Tuesday was her first day of class. Her fundraiser has raised over $36,000.

Tegan D’Albani, a nurse at Methodist Hospital, was also seriously injured in the crash. Her coworkers started a GoFundMe for her recovery, which has raised over $36,000.

Theo Larson, a nurse at Methodist Hospital, was seriously injured in the crash. His coworkers started a GoFundMe for his recovery, which has raised over $36,000.

Kristina Folkerts, courtesy of GoFundMe Gabe Harvey, courtesy of GoFundMe Laura Knutsen, courtesy of St. Mary’s University Tegan D’Albani, courtesy of GoFundMe Theo Larson, courtesy of GoFundMe

