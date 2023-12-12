Superintendent contract, new name for Patrick Henry High School to be voted on Tuesday

Leaders of Minneapolis Public Schools will be making two important decisions during Tuesday’s meeting.

One of those decisions include approving a contract for the district’s new superintendent, Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS earlier this month, Sayles-Adams was chosen as the preferred candidate over Dr. Sonia Stewart. Both women were announced as finalists for the position in November.

Sayles-Adams was chosen after an 8-1 vote and is the current Superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools. Once board members approve the contract, she will start her role on Feb. 5, 2024.

Previous Superintendent Ed Graff ended his contract in 2022 and Rochelle Cox is currently serving as the interim superintendent.

Another major item on the agenda is a vote on the renaming of Patrick Henry High School to Camden High School.

As previously reported last month, a draft of the resolution says students, staff and community members had been calling for a new name since at least 2018. Patrick Henry, a founding father, was a slave owner.

RELATED: Minneapolis Public Schools to change name of Patrick Henry High School

The two options brought to the school board were Camden High School and Victory High School. Camden is a community in Minneapolis, covering the upper half of the north side. Victory also made the list because “Our school wants our students to find victory in their life after high school.” The school is also located near the Victory neighborhood.

Camden High School was forwarded as the first choice and will be voted on Dec. 12. If approved, the name will be changed on July 1.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be held in the Board Assembly Room on West Broadway Avenue. CLICK HERE for a full meeting agenda.