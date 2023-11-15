School Board to vote to change name of Patrick Henry High School in December

The superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools recommended two options to rename Patrick Henry High School at a school board meeting Tuesday evening.

According to a draft of the resolution, students, staff and community members had been calling for a new name since at least 2018. Patrick Henry, a founding father, was a slave owner.

The two options brought to the school board were Camden High School and Victory High School. Camden is a community in Minneapolis, covering the upper half of the north side. Victory also made the list because “Our school wants our students to find victory in their life after high school.” The school is also located near the Victory neighborhood.

Camden High School was forwarded as the first choice and will be voted on Dec. 12. If approved, the name will be changed on July 1.