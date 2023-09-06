Minneapolis Public Schools accepting applications for new superintendent

Minneapolis Public Schools are now accepting applications for a new Superintendent of Schools.

According to a news release from the district, the ideal candidate must:

● Foster unity with the community and serve as a healing presence;

● Maintain a visible and active presence in the community, engaging with stakeholders and seeking

their input;

● Value the community’s role in decision-making and respects their perspectives, always

remembering that the MPS are the community’s schools;

● Remain connected and engaged with staff to understand the administrative and teaching

challenges affecting student learning;

● Champion diversity, equity, and inclusion, addressing inequities and racism in policies, programs,

services, facilities, and curriculum; and

● Build strong teams, act with integrity, and relentlessly advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion

throughout the MPS organization.

Interested candidates must submit a resume, letter of interest, three up-to-date letters of reference, proof of licensure and complete copies of transcripts on the BWP & Associates website.

Applications will be accepted until Nov. 5.

More on the position can be found here.

Rochelle Cox is currently serving as the interim superintendent.

The previous superintendent, Ed Graff, ended his contract in 2022.

Earlier this year, MPS Board of Education Chair Sharon El-Amin said they want to engage with community members to see what they want in the next superintendent.

The district’s current plan will be for the next permanent superintendent to start on July 1, 2024.