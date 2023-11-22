Minneapolis Public Schools announces finalists for superintendent position

Minneapolis Public Schools on Tuesday announced two finalists for its superintendent position.

The Superintendent Search Task Force narrowed the search down to Dr. Sonia Stewart and Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams, according to a news release.

Previous Superintendent Ed Graff ended his contract in 2022 and Rochelle Cox is currently serving as the interim superintendent.

Stewart is the current Deputy Superintendent of Hamilton County Public Schools in Tennessee and Sayles-Adams is the current Superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools.

The school board will vote on the candidates at its Dec. 1 meeting. The new superintendent’s start date will be determined pending contract negotiations and approval, according to the district.

There will be opportunities to meet and speak with each finalist. The events are open to the public and interpreters will be available in Spanish, Somali and Hmong, the district said.

Community members can meet with Stewart on Monday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Folwell Elementary and 5-6 p.m. at Davis Center.

Community members can meet with Sayles-Adams on Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Folwell Elementary and from 5-6 p.m. at Davis Center.

Interviews with each candidate will also be live-streamed here and on public access channel 15, the district said. They will be live-streamed in English, Spanish, Somali and Hmong. The interviews will be held in the boardroom at the Davis Center.

Stewart will be interviewed from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Sayles-Adams will be interviewed 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The national search for a superintendent yielded 25 applicants from 16 states, according to the school district.