St. Paul man gets 3-year sentence for role in Brooklyn Park shooting

Court documents show a fourth person charged with having a role in an April 2023 shooting in Brooklyn Park has been sentenced.

According to documents filed on March 8, 25-year-old Jayquann Leon Kennedy of St. Paul has been sentenced to serve three years in the St. Cloud prison after pleading guilty in December to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree assault. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Kennedy’s guilty plea was part of a deal that meant the dismissal of two other charges – a second count of aiding and abetting second-degree assault and one count of attempting to commit first-degree aggravated robbery.

The order signed by Judge Kerry Meyer adds Kennedy will receive 13 days of credit for time served but will also have to pay $4,278 in fines and fees.

Kennedy was the last of the four people charged in connection to the shooting to be sentenced. His sentencing was previously scheduled to be held next week.

The shooting, which happened near the 3500 block of Brookdale Drive, left three people injured. Initially, seven people were arrested, but charges were only filed against Kennedy, Deneco Lamont Plentyhorse and Corey Cortez Stewart. Ledale Julius Robinson was also charged with fleeing police but wasn’t linked to the shooting.

Robinson was sentenced in July to just over two months (64 days) in the county workhouse, which will be served as electronic home monitoring, and probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he could face up to a year at the workhouse.

Plentyhorse was sentenced in November to serve 42 months (3.5 years) in the St. Cloud prison for one count of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery.

A month later, Stewart was sentenced to serve three years in prison for aiding and abetting second-degree assault. He received credit for 68 days already served.