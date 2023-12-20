24-year-old sentenced to 3 years for role in Brooklyn Park shooting that injured multiple people

A 24-year-old Fridley man was sentenced Friday for his role in a Brooklyn Park shooting that injured three people.

Corey Cortez Stewart was sentenced to serve three years in prison. He has credit for 68 days already served.

Stewart pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree assault Friday and was sentenced the same day. In exchange for his guilty plea, the other two charges — attempting to commit first-degree aggravated robbery and a second count of aiding and abetting second-degree assault — were dismissed. The three-year sentence was also part of the plea deal, according to court records.

As previously reported, Brooklyn Park officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3500 block of Brookdale Drive on April 11.

One of the victims of the shooting told police that he and a friend (another victim) were in the area to sell a pair of shoes to someone they had been talking to on the phone. According to authorities, when they arrived, a car parked behind them and blocked them in their parking spot.

A man in a mask got into the back seat of the victims’ car and two more masked men stood on either side of the car.

The man in the back seat pulled out a gun with an extended magazine. The victim told police he put his hands up, expecting to be robbed, but at least one person started shooting into the car.

The victim had been shot but was able to get away. Another victim drove away after the suspects left. All three victims received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.