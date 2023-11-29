Columbia Heights man receives prison sentence for shooting that left 3 injured

A man charged with robbery and assault for a shooting that left multiple people injured in Brooklyn Park this past spring will be spending time in prison.

Court records show Deneco Lamont Plentyhorse, 23, was sentenced by Judge Paul Scoggin on Wednesday to serve 42 months (3.5 years) in the St. Cloud prison for one count of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery.

Two other charges of aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon were dismissed. Plentyhorse pleaded guilty to the robbery charge on Monday.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Plentyhorse was one of four men to be charged in the shooting that happened on the 3500 block of Brookdale Drive in April. Police identified the three other men as Corey Cortez Stewart of Fridley, Jayquann Leon Kennedy of St. Paul, and Ledale Julius Robinson of Brooklyn Park. Those four were the only ones to be charged after police said they had made seven arrests in the case.

According to the order filed Wednesday, Plentyhorse’s sentence will be served at the same time as a sentence from a separate case, in which he was charged with two counts of aggravated first-degree robbery.

Court documents show one of those charges was dismissed, and he was sentenced in 2021 to three years at the St. Cloud prison. He received 20 days of credit for time previously served in that case, and 232 days of credit on Wednesday.

Records show Kennedy has a jury trial that is scheduled to start on Dec. 11, while Stewart has a jury trial scheduled to begin on Jan. 2, 2024.

As 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported back in July, Robinson was sentenced to serve just over two months in the Hennepin County workhouse, to be served as electronic home monitoring, and probation for two years.