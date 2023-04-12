3 injured in Brooklyn Park shooting, 6 arrests made

Three people were injured in a shooting near 3500 Brookdale Drive in Brooklyn Park Tuesday evening, police said.

Six people were arrested in connection with the shooting, Brooklyn Park police said.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting. A suspect vehicle was found on the 4900 block of Brookdale Drive shortly after.

Officers found victims with gunshot wounds at each location. The victims were brought to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A shooting scene was found on the 3600 block of Brookdale Ave., where officers found 15+ spent casings.

Officers tried to pull over one of the people they believed to be involved, but the driver sped off and got onto Highway 252 before pulling over and being arrested.

Officers made a separate traffic stop on the 900 block of Brookdale Drive and arrested two additional people believed to be involved.

Police didn’t give information on the other three arrests.

The people involved are believed to all know each other, according to police.

The case remains under investigation.