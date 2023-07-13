Brooklyn Park man gets home monitoring for fleeing police

A Brooklyn Park man was sentenced in Hennepin County court on Thursday morning for fleeing police.

Ledale Julius Robinson, 21, was sentenced to just over two months (64 days) in the county workhouse, which will be served as electronic home monitoring, and probation for two years. If he violates the terms of his probation, he could face up to a year at the workhouse.

Robinson was initially charged with one count of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and one count of reckless driving. In May, he pleaded guilty to fleeing a police officer in exchange for reducing that charge to a gross misdemeanor and dismissing the second charge.

Robinson was one of four people charged after police responded to a Brooklyn Park shooting that injured three people in April. Twenty-four-year-old Jayquann Leon Kennedy, 24-year-old Corey Cortez Stewart and 22-year-old Deneco Lamont Plentyhorse were charged in connection with the shooting while Robinson was spotted leaving the area.

According to a news release from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting on the 3500 block of Brookdale Drive around 4:30 p.m. on April 11.

A criminal complaint added that one of the victims told police that he and a friend (another victim) came to the area to sell a pair of shoes to someone they had been talking to on the phone.

Shortly after they arrived, someone driving a white car parked behind their red car, blocking them into their parking spot. They then saw a man in a black mask step out of the white car and enter their back seat. The man in the mask then took the shoes and two more masked men stepped out of the white car and approached both sides of the red car.

The news release states that the man in the back seat then pulled out a gun with an extended magazine. The victim then put his hands in the air, expecting to be robbed, when at least one person began shooting into the car. The victim was hit but was able to get away. He then ran to multiple townhomes, banging on a number of doors and begging someone to call 911. The other victim then drove the red car away from the area and the three men drove away in the white car.

Police then went to the address of a potential witness, the news release states. Once there, they saw a dark gray Chevrolet Malibu leaving the area. The Malibu then fled from officers before it struck a construction sign near Humboldt Avenue North and Highway 252.